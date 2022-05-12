RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Recalls Fearing Home Invaders "Killing My Kids" During Robbery

A parent's worst nightmare.
Dorit Kemsley is sharing heartbreaking new details about her terrifying October 2021 home robbery. Two men broke into her house in the dark while Dorit and her young children, Jagger and Phoenix, were in bed.
On the May 11 season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers saw actual security camera footage of the break-in, followed by the gut-wrenching aftermath of the traumatic ordeal.
After understandably having "a very emotional" next day, Dorit met up with RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais so her kids wouldn't "see mommy breaking down."
Dorit explained that Jagger and Phoenix "always" sleep in bed with her when husband PK Kemsley is out of town, but that one particular night she put the kids in their own beds because she was "so exhausted and so jet-lagged" from their recent family travels.
After hearing the front door open and getting up to see what was happening, Dorit recalled, "That's when I saw not a little person but a big person...When he saw me, he panicked and he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down. 'Get down on the f--king ground. I'm going to f--king kill you.' Put a gun to me and I was just hunched over."
She pleaded in tears, "Please, I have little babies. Please, I'm a mother. Please, I beg of you. My kids need me."
"I was begging and the other guy goes, 'Just f--king kill her,'" she added. "All I could think in my head was I have to do anything to save these kids. They need their mommy."
She continued, "I thought, 'This is it. I'm going to die. He's going to pull the trigger,' and then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids."
According to Dorit, she begged the robbers to leave her cell phone and they did. When she called PK, he was "crying" and "freaking out."
PK later lamented, "I can't stand the thought that I wasn't there."
Dorit added, "They were irreplaceable items that they took, but it doesn't matter to me whatsoever."
Dorit's RHOBH co-stars urged her to seek therapy to help recover from the trauma. "I just want to get to the other side," she said in her confessional. "I know it's not going happen overnight, but I know that I can get there."
The episode concluded with a heartbreaking scene. When PK briefly left Dorit outside of Kyle's house to go look for his phone, she broke down in tears sobbing on a bench repeating to herself, ""I'm OK. I'm OK. I'm OK."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)