Rebel Wilson Shares That She's "Happily in a Relationship"

This is some seriously aca-awesome news!
On May 11, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson visited the U Up? podcast and confirmed that she's "happily in a relationship" with someone special.
While Rebel, 42, didn't drop any names, the actress did reveal that they met through a mutual friend.
"It was a friend set-up," she said on the show. "He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"
Rebel added that she learned a lot about herself after she embarked upon a "Year of Love" in 2019. During that time, she went out with "anybody" that asked.
"For a woman my age—at that point I was 39—I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships," she explained. "So I was like, ‘I've gotta just get more practice in dating.'"
The actress shared that she met potential love interests using the dating platform Raya and through friends playing matchmaker.
"I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year," she said. "But some of them were just one date and then you're like, ‘Oh, no.'"
While it might not have always worked out, the Senior Year star shared it was a great way to learn more about what she wanted out of a future relationship.
"I deliberately wanted to push myself and date a whole bunch of people and get that experience, which I know in itself is not normal. But, to me, it actually really helped me in finding what I liked and what I didn't like," she said. "It was a fun thing."
Rebel explained that she dated "the full spectrum of people" throughout that year, ranging from "billionaires" to "people that had nothing."
She even shared that she traveled to other cities and countries for dates too, noting, "There could've been one in Iceland."
However, that year didn't lead her to the right person. "The sad part is the Year of Love didn't end up in love," Rebel joked. (Prior to her current relationship, Rebel was linked to Jacob Busch, who she split from in February 2021.)
But it did teach her one valuable lesson: self-love.
"I love myself! And I learned [that] I can get out there and put myself out there," she said. "I just learned a bit more self-confidence."