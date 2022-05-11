Jeannie Mai Finally Discusses Whether She Almost Joined Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jeannie Mai Jenkins holding a peach? We can see it!
The Real co-host was once rumored to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but alas, it turns you can't always believe what you hear.
"That was crazy," Jeannie said on the chat show's May 11 episode. "I literally was just over here having a baby and I'm hearing these rumors, I was like 'Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that's a full-time job."
Jeannie and husband Jeezy welcomed daughter Monaco in January.
Current RHOA cast member Kenya Moore was a guest on the show, and she said she heard the gossip, as well! "I heard the rumor, too!" Kenya said. "Taking Kandi [Burruss'] place, I did hear that."
Despite Jeannie's insistence that there was never any truth to the matter, Kenya suggests she'd make a great addition to the show.
"Girl, you would make an excellent Housewife," she said. "You could come on as my friend."
Jeannie, who also currently works as a sideline correspondent on ABC's Holey Moley, doesn't even know where the fantasy casting came from.
"I love all you ladies, but no, that is literally, do you know when they say where's there's smoke, there's fire? That was a complete rumor," Jeannie said. "I haven't talked to one person, my people haven't talked to one person from Bravo, so that was a complete rumor that got made up."
And yet, Kenya and The Real co-host Loni Love wouldn't let things die, as they kept pushing Jeannie to consider Housewives. Jeannie wouldn't budge and put things to bed once-and-for-all—even referencing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais in the process.
"The door is closed. It's sealed. There wasn't a door to begin with. It was a wall. There is no door," Jeannie said. "I say that, just because it's a lot of work. And even knowing Garcelle, I always ask her ‘How do you get your mind in the place of going in to shoot and you're not ready for what might come at you? And she tells me too, it's a full-time job."
While we let our dreams of Jeannie going toe-to-toe with Marlo Hampton die, at least her head is in the right place.
"I'm over here being a mom," Jeannie said. "I'm going to leave it to you guys because you do it well."
It's hard to argue with that.