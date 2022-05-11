Jeannie Mai Finally Discusses Whether She Almost Joined Real Housewives of Atlanta

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Jeannie Mai Jenkins holding a peach? We can see it!

The Real co-host was once rumored to be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but alas, it turns you can't always believe what you hear.

"That was crazy," Jeannie said on the chat show's May 11 episode. "I literally was just over here having a baby and I'm hearing these rumors, I was like 'Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that's a full-time job."

Jeannie and husband Jeezy welcomed daughter Monaco in January.

Current RHOA cast member Kenya Moore was a guest on the show, and she said she heard the gossip, as well! "I heard the rumor, too!" Kenya said. "Taking Kandi [Burruss'] place, I did hear that."

Despite Jeannie's insistence that there was never any truth to the matter, Kenya suggests she'd make a great addition to the show.

"Girl, you would make an excellent Housewife," she said. "You could come on as my friend."