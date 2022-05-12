How Brian Kelley's First Solo Tour Brings a Sunshine State of Mind to Fans

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Brian Kelley will never forget opening night of his first-ever solo tour.
As he hit the stage in Daytona Beach, Fla., on April 21, the country singer couldn't believe he was living out his musical dreams right near his childhood backyard.
"It was really extra special and basically a hometown show," Brian shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Some higher powers were involved in making that happen. Dreams do come true and sometimes they aren't on your timeline and you just got to keep pushing and sometimes, because they're not on your timeline, they end up turning out better than they would have if you could have planned that yourself."
Since 2010, Brian and Tyler Hubbard have found huge success as the country duo Florida Georgia Line. But after several No. 1 hits, awards and sold-out tours, both members are taking some time to focus on their solo careers.
For Brian, the fan response to his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, has amazed him ever since it was released in June 2021.
"I planted the seed of this album and didn't really get to tour right away because of COVID," Brian shared. "You don't really know what's going to happen and the fans have had time to live with it and love the record and I'm just super grateful. It's really fulfilling to me to know that I followed my heart, I followed my gut and the fans were there to catch me."
When stepping into a new chapter of his career, Brian said there was some fear. But after writing from the heart, the 36-year-old is glad he stayed true to himself and can kick off the summer with nothing but sunshine.
"There are a lot of people like me that love the outdoors, love the water, they love their loved ones, faith is important to them and they love America," he said. "I think people gravitate towards people being themselves."
