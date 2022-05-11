Chet Hanks' Ziwe Interview Is So Chaotic It’s Hilarious

Cheddars, this one is for you.
Chet Hanks appeared on the Showtime series Ziwe for an interview that was chaotic, to say the least. Host Ziwe Fumudoh quizzed Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son about his past controversies, which Chet defended with surprising nonchalance.
When Ziwe brought up the time that Chet, who called his fans "Cheddars," spoke in a Patois accent— a form cultural appropriation—Chet said, "I don't feel like I've truly done anything offensive."
"So it's just like, social justice warriors can kick rocks?" Ziwe asked, to which he replied, "I 100 percent agree. Social justice warriors can kick rocks."
Chet went on to make a pass at the host while showing off his songwriting skills. "Oooh Ziwe, should we have a three-way," he sang, before adding, "Just kidding, that's the only thing I could think of that rhymes with Ziwe."
Other fun facts Chet revealed during his interview: His favorite letter is C, he loves cheeseburgers, baseball and football. Oh, and he'd say that 69 percent of his brand is rapping.
The conversational portion of the show is followed by a workout segment, in which he mimed, pretended to be The Joker and recalled memories from his childhood.
But the interview is just as enjoyable as it is chaotic. Take it from Ziwe's camera crew, which can be heard laughing throughout the show.
Ziwe recently spoke to E! News about Chet's appearance, revealing that it "doesn't even capture how the crew turned on me in favor of Chet Hanks." She shared that they even began chanting his name, adding, "It was beyond anything you could have imagined, honestly."
As for how Ziwe booked her hilarious guest, she said that it was easy because they went to Northwestern University together. "We texted, I don't remember who texted who," she explained. "And then he was like, 'Can we talk about my leg workout thing?' and I was like, 'I would love to! Are you kidding?' and then that's how it happened."
Next on her list of Northwestern alums is Meghan Markle, whose now-iconic interview with Oprah Winfrey influenced the Showtime series. "The structure was really inspired by that," Ziwe explained. "I thought it was a really, really brilliant, like one of the best interviews of the 21st century, honestly."
Ziwe airs Sundays on Showtime.