Do Yourself a Simple Favor and Read Up on Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's Next Gig

Get the gin martinis ready! Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick will reprise their roles in a sequel to the 2018 hit film A Simple Favor.

By Corinne Heller May 11, 2022 8:27 PMTags
MoviesBlake LivelyAnna Kendrick
Watch: See Blake Lively's STUNNING Met Gala 2022 Transformation!

This news is simply awesome!

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are teaming up once again for a sequel to the 2018 dark comedy film A Simple Favor for Amazon Studios and Lionsgate, the companies announced May 11. Helmed by returning director Paul Feig, the new movie will see Anna and Blake reprise their roles of mommy vlogger Stephanie and and pantsuit aficionado (and fellow mom) Emily.

In the first A Simple Favor film, a box office hit, Stephanie investigates the disappearance of her mysterious friend. The plot of the second movie has not been revealed.

Blake confirmed the A Simple Favor sequel and casting news on her Instagram Story, quoting the lyric, "Then I check it TWICE, oh," from her friend Taylor Swift's 2017 hit song "Look What You Made Me Do."

A Simple Favor screenwriter Jessica Sharzer, who based the first film on Darcey Bell's 2017 debut thriller book of the same name, will pen the script for the sequel.

photos
Blake Lively's Met Gala 2022 Wardrobe Transformation

Kendrick can be seen next in the thriller Alice, Darling and true crime movie The Dating Game.

Lively is also set to appear next in the comedy The Making Of with Diane Keaton and Richard Gere and in the series adaption of Liane Moriarty's The Husband's Secret

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's Video on Her Sexuality

3

Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Learned of Tristan's Paternity Scandal

Last month, multiple outlets reported that Lively will make her big screen directorial debut with the movie Seconds, based on Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel. She made her official directorial debut with the music video for Swift's song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)," which is part of the singer's re-recorded Red album.

Blake recently co-host the star-studded 2022 Met Gala, where she underwent a dramatic outfit transformation on the red carpet.

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's Video on Her Sexuality

3

Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Learned of Tristan's Paternity Scandal

4

This Grey's Anatomy Star Is "Needling" Sandra Oh to Return

5

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

Latest News

Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Divorce From Blake Shelton

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Returning For A Simple Favor 2

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Reacts to Kathy Hilton Slur Allegation

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's "Little Talks" Will Warm Your Heart

Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Shares Why She Deleted Social Media

Inside Naomi Judd's Candid Battle With Mental Health

This Grey's Anatomy Star Is "Needling" Sandra Oh to Return