RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Reacts to Rumors About Kathy Hilton's Alleged Slur

Sutton Stracke is getting right to the point.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out in a May 9 interview with Page Six on the long-swirling rumor that castmate Kathy Hilton called Sutton's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur while filming season 12. Reports of the alleged incident first surfaced in March after an RHOBH group trip to Aspen. After a fan asked, "Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?" on one of Sutton's Instagram posts, Sutton responded, "no."
Now she's elaborating on the situation.
"I don't read a lot of stuff," Sutton said, explaining that her three kids and boutique business keep her busy. "And so I miss a lot. But when I saw that about Josh, that's going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed. And no one ever said that."
In fact, Josh wasn't even on the cast trip to Aspen, Sutton added. "This was ridiculous."
Sutton went on to note that Josh and Kathy "like each other, they respect each other."
She tried to make as much clear in April by sharing a photo of her alongside both Josh and Kathy.
"Josh is the best," Sutton captioned the Instagram post. "And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him."
Josh shared the same photo to his own profile, writing, "When you meet good people, hold tight to them. These are two of the most wonderful people I've ever had the pleasure to know."
"And as much as I've loved being your 'homosexual assistant,'" he continued, "this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton."
All's well in the RHOBH-verse then, right? Not exactly. Read on to catch up with all of the show's other off-screen drama before season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
