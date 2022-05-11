RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Reacts to Rumors About Kathy Hilton's Alleged Slur

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

Sutton Stracke is getting right to the point.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out in a May 9 interview with Page Six on the long-swirling rumor that castmate Kathy Hilton called Sutton's assistant, Josh, a homophobic slur while filming season 12. Reports of the alleged incident first surfaced in March after an RHOBH group trip to Aspen. After a fan asked, "Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?" on one of Sutton's Instagram posts, Sutton responded, "no."

Now she's elaborating on the situation.

"I don't read a lot of stuff," Sutton said, explaining that her three kids and boutique business keep her busy. "And so I miss a lot. But when I saw that about Josh, that's going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed. And no one ever said that."

In fact, Josh wasn't even on the cast trip to Aspen, Sutton added. "This was ridiculous."