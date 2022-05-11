Khloe Kardashian's "Little Talks" With Daughter True Thompson Will Warm Your Heart

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet montage of her adorable discussions with True Thompson. Learn what True revealed about herself during their chats.

May 11, 2022
Watch: Inside True Thompson's ADORABLE Cat-Themed Birthday Party

This truly is the cutest interview.

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet glimpse into her daily conversations with daughter True Thompson, 4, on Instagram May 11 and fans learned a lot!

The clip—which was captioned, "I love our little talks."—begins with Khloe and True snuggled up in bed between lots of pillows and a fuzzy blanket. True starts the segment by jokingly introducing herself under the names "Carly True" and "Carly Blanky."

Khloe then does a second take to formally introduce them, saying, "Hello, my name is Mommy." Meanwhile, True also chimes in, this time noting, "Hello, my name is True."

So what was discussed during this deep dive? Well, viewers learned that the pair live in Calabasas and enjoy lots of candid belly laughs. True's favorite colors are white and rainbow. She doesn't love gymnastics but likes it, and her favorite day of the week is "Kylie" referring to her aunt Kylie Jenner—who Khloe teased soon might have "her own day of the week."

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Pantry

True's other name is also (jokingly) "Fish," but her favorite animal is a cat—and definitely not a dog!

"She doesn't like a dog, but I like dogs." Khloe explained.

True revealed that her favorite place is "Disneyland" to which her co-host Khloe replied, "Disneyland? I thought your favorite place was Palm Springs!" True then admitted that her favorite places to go are both Disneyland and Palm Springs.

While True's nicknames of "Carly" and "Fish" may be new information to many, her love for cats and Disneyland is well-known. After all, True's fourth birthday was celebrated with a purr-fect cat-themed party hosted by Khloe as well as a trip to Disneyland.

Scroll on to see photos of True at her birthday celebration along with more of her cutest moments throughout the years.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Instagram
Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

Instagram
Purple Princess

True adorably showed off her long legs in a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top on Sept. 17. 

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in August 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Sunny Days Ahead

Khloe briefly captures True before she takes off back towards the house in a fun Instagram Story video on Aug. 3. True is glowing with heart-shaped shades and a matching pink swimsuit. 

photos
