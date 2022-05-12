Why Kim Kardashian Knew Filing for Divorce from Kanye West "Had to Be Done"

Watch : Kim Kardashian's SHOCKING Marriage Confession

Kim Kardashian has no regrets regarding her split from Kanye "Ye" West.

On the May 12 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder gave insight into her break-up with the "Praise God" rapper, including their very different stances on the split. Kim revealed that she asks Ye "all the time" to sign the divorce papers, but the chart-topper doesn't "want a divorce," which has prolonged the process.

But that's not the most frustrating part for Kim. She went on to call out the double standard she has experienced amid the separation.

"If I do something on a reality show, it's like, 'How dare she talk about it,'" she said in a confessional. "And then he can do a song, but that's so creative and expressive. It always like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways, and one is respected and one is not."

Despite the criticism, Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian that she's "very sure now" about the divorce.