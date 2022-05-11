On The Scene: Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Dine Out, Jessica Alba Parties and Kendall Jenner Strikes a Pose

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
So, sit back and relax while we fill you in on everything you need to know this week.
Honestly Awesome: Actress and Entrepreneur Jessica Alba celebrated her birthday in style at L.A. hotspot Delilah. Guests like Rachel Zoe and LL Cool J had the option to nibble on sliders, tuna tartare, pigs in a blanket and meatballs while sipping on Casamigos Tequila. (The birthday girl's drink of choice was the spicy margarita.) "The music was loud and it was definitely a dance party," a partygoer shared with E! News. "Jessica looked really happy! She was dancing in a circle and getting down with Shay Mitchell and Shani Darden and looked like she was having the best night."
Euphoric Night Out: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and YouTuber Olivia Jade were spotted out to dinner with friends at Jones in West Hollywood on May 7, an eyewitness told E! News. Jacob was seen playfully putting his sunglasses on Olivia as they smiled and laughed throughout dinner, said the insider.
Mane Attraction: Kelly Clarkson rocked custom hair extensions by Tiffany Scott last month while on set of The Voice.
Emily in WeHo: Lily Collins celebrated the launch of her partnership with Living Proof at a cocktail party at Vespertine in L.A. on May 3.
I Am Vengeance: Spotify's new Batman Unburied podcast, starring Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, dropped its first two episodes on May 3. Since then, it's become Spotify's no. 1 most-listened to podcast. Gina Rodriguez voices Barbara Gordon with Hasan Minaj as the Riddler, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne and John Rhys-Davies as Dr. Hunter. In addition to the U.S. version, eight adaptations will be created specifically for other countries featuring local talent.
Magic Hour: Kendall Jenner kicked off her Coachella weekend at Mama Shelter's rooftop in Los Angeles at an event for her 818 Tequila. The model was all smiles as she posed for photos, later playing hostess to her guests who sipped the hand-crafted spirits. Partygoers were also treated to bites including salmon and red pepper egg rolls, meatballs and fried mac and cheese balls. Grammy-nominated DJ Mayer Hawthorne spun tunes on the stunning rooftop as the sun set over the city.
Charmed: Stylish celeb mamas like Amanda Kloots, Selma Blair, Tiffani Thiessen and Hoda Kotb have been spotted wearing Tiny Tags jewelry, which can feature the initials of their little ones or sayings like, "Tough as a mother." Available in sterling silver or gold vermeil, the pieces can be layered with other gems or worn solo. The mom-centric charms are available at Nordstrom and Pottery Barn Kids.
Boys Night: Actor Taran Killam ate at Carversteak in Las Vegas' Resorts World while celebrating the NFL Draft. Killam, a Los Angeles Rams fanatic, got playful with a martini he topped with a smoke bubble before enjoying a steakhouse dinner with "Drunk History" host Derek Waters.
Safety First: Ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Dickinson actress Hailee Steinfeld and brother Griffin Steinfeld enjoyed their time with Heineken for the launch of the microbrewer's "When You Drive Never Drink" campaign. Also at this year's Grand Prix? Serena Williams, Olivia Culpo and newlyweds Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.