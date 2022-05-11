Find Out Which Grey's Anatomy Star Is "Needling" Sandra Oh to Return

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Greys Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

If Kevin McKidd had his way, Sandra Oh would be scrubbing back in at Grey Sloan Memorial.

It's been eight years since Dr. Christina Yang graced our small screens on Grey's Anatomy, but that hasn't stopped McKidd from trying to convince Oh to rejoin the medical drama.

"Every time I see her," McKidd told PEOPLE. "I'm always needling her, going, 'Come on, come on. Just one." The actor still stars as Christina's ex-husband Dr. Owen Hunt on the series, which is now in its 18th season.

"I would love —and I always say it—I would love Sandra Oh to come back," the 48-year-old said, "I don't think she will. She keeps saying she won't. Maybe one day she'll say yes. I'm always working on her."

He continued, "I think there's a way to get her to do one more. She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on. So, it's not because of any bad feeling, it's just she's moved on."