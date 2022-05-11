Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedaghi Cries "Tears of Happiness" Over Barbie With Hearing Aids

Mattel introduced its first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids on May 11. In an Instagram post, Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi shared what the doll meant to her.

For Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mattel's newest Barbie is so much more than a doll. 

The Shahs of Sunset star spoke about the importance of representation after the toy company introduced its first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids on May 11. 

"I'm crying tears of happiness," Gharachedaghi wrote on Instagram. "I have kept my hearing disability a secret from most of the world until I was 35 years old when I allowed the cameras from Shahs of Sunset to film me getting my first hearing aids. I wish I had toys, dolls or people I looked up to that would openly discuss being hearing disabled. I didn't have that growing up so I have tried to become that for others. I now know it's ok to have disabilities because everyone has something wrong with them and that's the hard truth. Thanks Barbie!"

The doll is part of Barbie's latest Fashionistas line, which the brand describes as "the most diverse and inclusive doll line in the market." According to a press release, Mattel teamed up with educational audiologist and hearing loss advocate Dr. Jen Richardson to ensure that the hearing aids featured in the line were portrayed accurately. 

Richardson said she was "honored" to help, adding, "It's inspiring to see those who experience hearing loss reflected in a doll. I'm beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them."  

According to the press release, the line also includes a doll with a prosthetic leg, a Ken doll with vitiligo and "new dolls in a variety of body types." The 2022 Barbie Fashionista line will be available to purchase starting this June.

"Barbie wholeheartedly believes in the power of representation, and as the most diverse doll line on the market, we are committed to continuing to introduce dolls featuring a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them," Mattel's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls Lisa McKnight said in a statement. "It's important for kids to see themselves reflected in product and to encourage play with dolls that don't resemble them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion."

