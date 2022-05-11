Netflix Reveals the Fate of a Virgin River Character in First Look Photos

Netflix released the first look at season four of the hit series Virgin River, starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson and more.

Mel is looking for the cloud's silver lining in season four of Netflix's Virgin River.

The first look photos of the 12-episode season shows Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel embracing the unknown: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack [Martin Henderson], Mel begins season four with a sense of optimism," according to Netflix. "For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

Of course, there's still a part of her that wants to know who her child's father is, but there are other matters to attend to, like the arrival of Dr. Cameron Hayek, played by Mark Ghanimé.

According to Deadline, Dr. Hayek is the clinic's newest physician, who: "Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town."

Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury were announced as new cast members in October, just three months after the bombshell season-three finale, in which Mel inseminated herself.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

A lot of questions were left unanswered in the shocking episode, like who is the father of Mel's child? And will Annette O'Toole's Hope survive that car crash?

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait until the July 20 premiere to get their answer to the last question—keep reading to see Hope's appearance in season four!

Netflix
Danger Looms

"Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves," Netflix's teaser reads, "unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web."

Netflix
Dad to Be

According to Netflix, Jack is "supportive and excited" to welcome a child with Mel.

Netflix
Recovery

Hope may be alive, but the "lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc."

Netflix
Hope Springs

"Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Netflix
Baby on the Way

At the end of season three, Mel decided to inseminate herself with her late husband's sperm—only to sleep with Jack. This decision leaves Mel questioning who fathered her unborn child.

Netflix
Love Is in the Air

It's not all bad news! Relationships develop in season four of the series.

Netflix
More to Come

In 2021, Netflix renewed Virgin River for seasons four and five.

