Netflix Reveals the Fate of a Virgin River Character in First Look Photos

Mel is looking for the cloud's silver lining in season four of Netflix's Virgin River.

The first look photos of the 12-episode season shows Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel embracing the unknown: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack [Martin Henderson], Mel begins season four with a sense of optimism," according to Netflix. "For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

Of course, there's still a part of her that wants to know who her child's father is, but there are other matters to attend to, like the arrival of Dr. Cameron Hayek, played by Mark Ghanimé.

According to Deadline, Dr. Hayek is the clinic's newest physician, who: "Armed with eye-catching good looks, a razor-sharp intellect and a smile that could light up the world, Cameron makes an immediate splash in town."

Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury were announced as new cast members in October, just three months after the bombshell season-three finale, in which Mel inseminated herself.