You Won't Believe Who Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Hung Out With

We're raising a glass of sweet tea to this Southern Charm reunion.
On May 10, Madison LeCroy shared a TikTok of her playfully dancing to Usher's "Love in this Club" alongside none other than co-star Craig Conover. Simply captioned with a recycling emoji and hashtagged Southern Charm, the video also showed the pair doing a choreographed handshake. Craig reposted it to his own profile, writing, "Caption this."
Though the reality TV stars were just seemingly promoting the upcoming eighth season of Southern Charm—which Craig previously told E! News "will be one of the wildest ones we've ever had"—the lighthearted clip also marks a turning point for Craig and Madison, who haven't always been so friendly in the past. (ICYMI, that's namely because of Madison's tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Craig's BFF, Austen Kroll.)
Craig and Madison's last on-screen interaction was particularly tense. At the Southern Charm season seven reunion, he accused her of cheating on Austen with married men—including an unnamed former MLB player who was later revealed to be Alex Rodriguez.
Madison denied cheating on Austen but admitted that A-Rod had allegedly "contacted" her and they had subsequently "DMed."
"But other than that, there was nothing," Madison said at the reunion, which aired in January 2021. "I've never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f--king liar and I will stand up for that."
Madison continued to elaborate on her relationship with A-Rod after the reunion aired, once again clarifying that they "never had any kind of anything." In February 2021, she also assured fans that A-Rod "never physically cheated" on his then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. (However, the power couple later split in April of that year.)
However, all of the drama seems to be in the past now. Madison is currently engaged to Brett Randle, who proposed in October 2021 after seven months of dating. Meanwhile, Craig has been dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo since last summer.
Though Craig and Madison appear to be friendly, there's no telling where things stand between Austen and Madison, who's also a mom to 9-year-old Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes. He did, however, wish her the best on Watch What Happens Live shortly after news broke that she was engaged.
"So, the overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that this goes further than just whatever nonsense that I had going on with her for ages. She has a son," Austen explained. "So this is something that she is about to start a new family and I wish the best for her and her new family."
Perhaps the highly-anticipated eighth season of Southern Charm will provide some insight. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date, but according to Craig, the new episodes are well worth the wait.
"I mean, this is about as OG as Southern Charm [can] get," Craig exclusively told E! News in March. "Like, there's stuff that viewers are gonna see, you're just not gonna believe it. It's crazy."
He added that both he and his co-star Shep Rose should be particularly entertaining to watch, though viewers can also expect to see "some serious stuff develop." As Craig teased, "There's just a ton of layers this year."
@madison_lecroy ?? @Craig Conover #fyp #southerncharm ? original sound - ????????????
And yes, fans can expect to see a few appearances from his girlfriend, Paige. She'll be on the show "a decent amount," Craig said, adding, "She has a few integral moments...it's going to be fun."
Catch up with past seasons of Southern Charm on Peacock.