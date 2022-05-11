Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at Those Jonas Brothers Purity Rings in Must-See TikTok

What a man gotta do to move on from his purity ring era?
Jonas Brothers fans easily remember the group's countless hits including "When You Look Me in the Eyes," "Year 3,000" and more. But they also remember Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas' decision to wear purity rings—a symbol related to no sex before marriage—when their careers were just beginning in 2005.
While all three brothers are currently married with children, the innocent jewelry of years past continues to spark conversations about abstinence and the trio's personal lives. In a new TikTok, however, Joe decided to poke fun at the era himself.
In the clip posted on May 10, a group of teenagers come together to stare at a throwback photo of the Jonas Brothers. They proceed to take off their sunglasses and ask one big question: "Are you a virgin?"
Joe added, "Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years."
Back in June 2019, Nick addressed all the attention the rings brought to him and his brothers. What he found discouraging is the fact that the teens' sex lives were being publicly discussed.
"The values behind the idea of understanding what sex is, and what it means, are incredibly important," Nick told The Guardian. "When I have children, I'll make sure they understand the importance of sex, and consent, and all the things that are important."
Nick continued. "It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old's sex life. I don't know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange."
But as Nick and his brothers got older and started families of their own, those closest to the guys were able to tease them about the rings.
During Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Joe's wife Sophie Turner shared her honest thoughts on the accessories.
"No, the rings weren't a good idea," she joked. "Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame."