Amy Schumer Reflects on C-Section, Hysterectomy and Liposuction While Sharing Her Summer Goal

Amy Schumer is ready for a literal hot girl summer following health challenges that left her body forever changed.

In a May 11 Instagram post, the comedian reflected on the C-section delivery of her son Gene in 2019, her 2021 hysterectomy and her recent liposuction procedure while looking forward to better times ahead.

"C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself standing next to a weight rack wearing a black corset bodysuit with matching sandals and sunglasses. "This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"

Schumer, who shares Gene with husband Chris Fischer, had her uterus, as well as her appendix, surgically removed following a lengthy battle with endometriosis. "So it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," the actress wrote on Instagram about her hysterectomy last September. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."