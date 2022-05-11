The Fate of Your Favorite Law & Order Series Revealed

Watch : Hugh Dancy Wasn't a Fan of "Law & Order" Prior to Joining

Two separate yet equally important shows have been renewed.

On May 11, NBC announced that Law & Order has been renewed for season 22 and Law & Order: Organized Crime will return for season three.

In February, after a 12-year hiatus, Law & Order returned with Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as Detective Kevin Bernard. New additions to the revival series included Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi.

Meanwhile, Law and Order: Organized Crime, premiered in April 2021, becoming the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise. The spin-off of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Christopher Meloni, who reprised his SVU role as Elliot Stabler, as well as Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Rachel Lin.

What does this news mean for us? We can now sleep soundly knowing that District Attorney Jack McCoy isn't leaving us anytime soon.