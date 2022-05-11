The Fate of Your Favorite Law & Order Series Revealed

On May 11, NBC announced what's to come for Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Get the details here!

Two separate yet equally important shows have been renewed.

On May 11, NBC announced that Law & Order has been renewed for season 22 and Law & Order: Organized Crime will return for season three.

In February, after a 12-year hiatus, Law & Order returned with Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as Detective Kevin Bernard. New additions to the revival series included Hugh DancyJeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi.

Meanwhile, Law and Order: Organized Crime, premiered in April 2021, becoming the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise. The spin-off of Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Christopher Meloni, who reprised his SVU role as Elliot Stabler, as well as Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Rachel Lin.

What does this news mean for us? We can now sleep soundly knowing that District Attorney Jack McCoy isn't leaving us anytime soon.

While we wait for all of the upcoming Law & Order content, keep reading to find out if your other favorite shows have been renewed or canceled this year.

E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

SYFY
Renewed: SurrealEstate (SyFy)

Surprise! After announcing the series was canceled, SyFy had a change of heart. 

SurrealEstate will now return for season two in 2023.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Law & Order spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for season three.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Renewed: Law & Order (NBC)

D.A. Jack is back! 

Law & Order will return for season 22 on NBC.

amazon prime
Renewed: Upload (Prime Video)

The Robbie Amell-led series will return for season three!

STARZ
Renewed: Shining Vale (Starz)

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear will continue to face off with the dead in Shining Vale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Starz renewed the comedy for a second season on May 10. 

Amazon
Canceled: Jack Ryan (Prime Video)

Deadline reported the John Krasinski fronted series is ending after season four. But rumor has it that the Jack Ryan universe will expand with the creation of a new series starring Michael Peña.

Hulu
Canceled: Dollface (Hulu)

Hulu canceled the Kat Dennings series after just two seasons. Dennings starred alongside Shay Mitchell, Brenda Song and Esther Povitsky.

David M. Russell/CBS
Renewed: FBI (CBS)

The FBI are still on the case, as the Dick Wolf-created series has been renewed.

Michael Greenberg/CBS
Renewed: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

This FBI spin-off starring Dylan McDermott has been renewed by CBS.

Nelly Kiss/CBS
Renewed: FBI: International (CBS)

CBS renews another FBI spin-off!

ABC/Wilford Harewood
Canceled: Queens (ABC)

Despite its star power, Queens was not renewed at ABC.

ABC/Paul Sarkis
Canceled: Promised Land (ABC)

ABC has canceled Promised Land after one season.

Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX
Renewed: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will bring the funny once more!

Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max
Renewed: Minx (HBO Max)

Minx isn't out of commission yet! The HBO Max series has been renewed for a second season.

CBS
Renewed: The Equalizer (CBS)

The action and intrigue continues on Queen Latifah's The Equalizer. CBS renewed the series for seasons three and four.

Peacock
Canceled: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

School is over for the Saved By the Bell revival.

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
Renewed: Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Viewers will return to Serenity, as Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Julia (HBO Max)

The kitchen is open, as HBO Max has renewed Julia for a second season.

The CW
Canceled: Legends of Tomorrow (the CW)

Following Batwoman's cancelation, it was announced that the CW's Legends of Tomorrow was also canceled. The seventh season that aired in March was its last.

The series' co-showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote on Twitter, "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could."

Nino Muñoz/The CW
Canceled: Batwoman (the CW)

Batwoman is hanging up her cape! The CW series has been canceled after three seasons.

Netflix
Canceled: Space Force (Netflix)

Netflix has ground its comedy Space Force, canceling it after two seasons.

Apple TV
Renewed: Pachinko (Apple TV+)

On April 29, Apple TV+ renewed Pachinko for a second season.

Netflix
Canceled: Raising Dion (Netflix)

Netflix canceled Raising Dion after two seasons.

Netflix
Canceled: Pretty Smart (Netflix)

After one season, Pretty Smart came to an end at Netflix.

TBS
Canceled: The Last O.G. (TBS)

Tracy Morgan's The Last O.G. will not have a fifth season.

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods was greenlit for a 13th season in April 2022.

Freeform/Koury Angelo
Renewed: Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

On April 26, Freeform renewed Single Drunk Female for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Wolf Like Me (Peacock)

Ready for a second bite? Wolf Like Me has been renewed at Peacock.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

The Goldbergs will return for season 10 on ABC.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
Renewed: The Talk (CBS)

On April 18, The Talk was renewed for another season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

