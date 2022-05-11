The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reveals Season 12 Taglines

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

It's the day Bravoholics have been waiting for: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns tonight!

Ahead of the May 11 premiere, Bravo has finally revealed RHOBH's season 12 taglines.

Some of the ladies' one-liners definitely seem to hint at the drama teased in the jaw-dropping trailer. For instance, Lisa Rinna's tagline mentions "karma." Perhaps that's a reference to the already iconic scene where she smirks and tells Kathy Hilton of sister Kyle Richards, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it."

And Erika Jayne is doubling down on her newly single, DGAF attitude this season with her tagline, while Dorit Kemsley makes mention of what means most to her after the terrifying home invasion she and her family experienced.

So what do co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and newcomer Diana Jenkins have to say for themselves in the opening credits? Scroll down to find out!