Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse Inside Birthday Celebration With "Beautiful" Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill whipped up a birthday dinner fit for a superhero with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Find out more about how the actor marked turning 39.

May 11, 2022
BirthdaysCouplesHenry CavillCelebrities
Watch: Henry Cavill Slams Haters & Defends Girlfriend Natalie

Faster than a speeding bullet and he can cook!

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill celebrated turning 39 on May 5 by trading in his cape for a chef's hat and whipping up a delicious dinner with his real life Lois Lane, girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

"A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages," he wrote to his Instagram followers on May 11. "My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home. There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods." 

So what was on the menu? "What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch," Cavill added alongside footage from their meal. "Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple. There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."

Cavill and Viscuso made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021. Since then, the actor and the Legendary Entertainment executive have kept much of their romance private with a few exceptions for special occasions. For Cavill's birthday last year, Viscuso shared a photo of the couple to Instagram and wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to my birthday boy." And when he graced the cover of The Hollywood Reporter in November, she noted she was "SO PROUD I'm literally crying."

"I am so, so proud of you, Henry," she wrote on Instagram. "You truly are the greatest man I have ever known."

And social media trolls haven't proven to be the pair's kryptonite. After noticing some unspecified "social media animosity" in May, Cavill sent his critics a message. "I am very happy in love, and in life," he wrote at one point. "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

