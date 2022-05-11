Gigi Hadid's Frankie's Bikinis Collab Is Here: Shop These 21 Styles for Women And Children

Channel your inner supermodel with Gigi Hadid's collection, featuring swimsuits, loungewear and more for women and kids.

By Marenah Dobin May 11, 2022 4:45 PMTags
E-Comm: Gigi Hadid Frankie's Bikinis, Gigi Hadid Rob Kim/WireImage

Are you ready to refresh your swimsuit collection? If you have some fun summer plans coming up and you want to elevate your fashion game, let the one and only Gigi Hadid guide your shopping. The supermodel just collaborated with Frankie's Bikinis for her own drop. On May 9, 2022, she announced, "WEDNESDAY #GIGIxFRANKIES is launching with a special addition (Happy Mothers Day): Lil Frankie's in all the same buttery materials, to match with your minis!!" That's right, this new collection includes styles for women and children.

If you're looking for one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis, this Frankie's Bikinis collection has so many options with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. There's also loungewear and accessories for women along with swimsuits and accessories for little girls and boys. Whether you're shopping for a mommy and mini duo or yourself, you need to check out this collection before it sells out.

Gigi Hadid, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, and More Stars Have Shoes From This Affordable AAPI-Owned Brand

Gigi Hadid's Frankie's Bikinis Collection

Frankie's Bikinis

This flowy tankini top is so fashionable that it works as a top paired with your favorite jeans or shorts. It has adjustable straps to customize your level of support and this dreamy print is perfect for summer. The bikini bottom gives a great amount of coverage.

$125
Top
$95
Bottom

Frankie's Bikinis Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

This adorable one-piece swimsuit has darling ruffle trim details, a low back, and cheeky coverage. You can get this in a blue print or opt for a tan version. And how cute would this look as a bodysuit when you're away from the pool? Who doesn't love a multi-use product?

$185
Frankie's Bikinis

Frankie's Bikinis Lauryn Crop Top & Bobbi Full Coverage Boy Short

This precious crop top has ruffle edges that pair perfectly with the matching boyshorts. This is the ideal ensemble for watching your favorite TV show while you lounge on the couch. 

$130
Top
$95
Boyshorts

Frankie's Bikinis Mini Children's One Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit is so beyond cute and it's great for increased sun protection thanks to those long sleeves. It comes in sizes ranging from 2T to 6T.

$75
Frankie's Bikinis

Frankie's Bikinis Chip Children's Board Short

Do you love a mommy and mini moment? These kids' board shorts are the perfect complement to your Frankie's styles. 

$65
Frankie's Bikinis

Frankie's Bikinis Bonnie Children's Bucket Hat &

Following the trends has never been more adorable. The printed board shorts and the matching bucket hat are everything. 

$50
Hat
$65
Board Shorts

Frankie's Bikinis Lana Terry Cardigan Sweater and Fifi Terry High Waist Shorts

Usually, when you hear "plaid," neutral colors come to mind, but these bright hues are so fun for spring and summer. This cropped cardigan is cozy, yet cool. Check out those cute little bows on the sleeves. And, if you're over super short shorts, these high-waisted plaid shorts are just what you need. 

$140
Cardigan
$125
Shorts

Frankie's Bikinis Lucky Terry Crop Top

And if you're just living for the pink and blue plaid. you might as well keep it going with the swimwear. The bow-adorned bottom comes through with a comfortable, full coverage cut.

$120
Top
$95
Bottom

Frankie's Bikinis Lake Terry Long Sleeve Top & Erin Terry Capri Pants

This long sleeve cropped top and pants set strikes the perfect balance between adorable and sexy. Both pieces also work so well as separates with other favorites in your wardrobe.

$130
Top
$120
Pants

Frankie's Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top & Dawson Terry Cheeky Bikini Bottom

If there's a pattern that you adore, keep it going with other items in your closet. This strawberry print bikini top is such a classic cute with an adorable touch of ruffles. The coordinating bottom is a cheeky style that's equal parts sweet and sultry. Both pieces come in many solid colors and prints. 

$80
Top
$85
Bottom

Frankie's Bikinis Mini Children's Terry One Piece Swimsuit

And, yes, there are some coordinating mini options in this same strawberry print. This long sleeve look is just too cute. 

$75
Frankie's Bikinis

Frankie's Bikinis Bonnie Children's Terry Hat, Doe Children's Terry Bikini Top & Maple Children's Terry Bikini Bottom

Go all out with the strawberry print, dressing your little one in the bucket hat, bikini top, and matching bottom.

$50
Hat
$40
Top
$40
Bottom

If you're looking for more Gigi Hadid-inspired shopping, she, Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, and Joe Jonas have been spotted in these sneakers

