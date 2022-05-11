Gigi Hadid's Frankie's Bikinis Collab Is Here: Shop These 21 Styles for Women And Children

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you ready to refresh your swimsuit collection? If you have some fun summer plans coming up and you want to elevate your fashion game, let the one and only Gigi Hadid guide your shopping. The supermodel just collaborated with Frankie's Bikinis for her own drop. On May 9, 2022, she announced, "WEDNESDAY #GIGIxFRANKIES is launching with a special addition (Happy Mothers Day): Lil Frankie's in all the same buttery materials, to match with your minis!!" That's right, this new collection includes styles for women and children.

If you're looking for one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis, this Frankie's Bikinis collection has so many options with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. There's also loungewear and accessories for women along with swimsuits and accessories for little girls and boys. Whether you're shopping for a mommy and mini duo or yourself, you need to check out this collection before it sells out.