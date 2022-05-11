Mama June Defends Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's Relationship With Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

June "Mama June" Shannon is telling haters to back off her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's relationship.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 42, told TooFab that her daughter, 16, has received "a lot of hate" online after unveiling her relationship with college student Dralin Carswell, 20, on Instagram last September.
Mama June's take? "She's getting a lot of hate because she's in an interracial relationship." Mama June added that she's met Dralin and the couple have been "together for over a year" now.
The reality TV star also shut down negativity about the couple's 4-year age gap by comparing the pair's romance to her eldest daughter, Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon, 22, and now-husband Joshua Efird's relationship. (The legal age of consent is 16 years old in Georgia.)
"[Dralin] is older but, at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6/7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago," Mama June said. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were."
Mama June concluded, "Alana has grown up. She's graduating high school next year, guys!"
This isn't the first time Mama June has publicly defended her daughter's relationship status. Last November, she told Daily Pop that Dralin was "respectful" and a "good guy."
"They've been together almost a year, and they talked a little bit before that," Mama June said at the time. "He is respectful. He treats her good. He kind of helps out, you know, with the family whenever needed to be. I don't have a problem with him."
In September, Alana confirmed her relationship with Dralin by posting a photo on Instagram of them together at a pumpkin patch with the caption, "Spooky season." It has since been deleted.
"Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time," a source told The Sun at the time. "He was quiet at first, but he's like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them."
And they're still going strong! On April 16, Alana posted a sweet photo set of the pair on Instagram wearing matching t-shirts while holding hands at the park together.
She wrote, "Park dates with you are the best."