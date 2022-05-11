Alexandra Daddario Supports Percy Jackson Actress Leah Jeffries Amid Fan Backlash

Alexandra Daddario joins Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan in praising Leah Jeffries after fans criticized her casting as the new Annabeth Chase in Disney+ series.

By Cydney Contreras May 11, 2022 4:03 PMTags
TVControversyDisneyCelebrities
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Alexandra Daddario is sharing some demigod magic with Leah Sava Jeffries.

Alexandra, who originally played half-mortal half-goddess Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson films, expressed support for Leah, tweeting on May 11, "Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!"

Her tweet comes after some  fans reacted badly to the news that Leah would play Annabeth in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series.

Alexandra isn't the only one defending Leah. On May 10, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan called out fans for "bullying and harassing a child" in a blog post. Riordan wrote, "It's a shame such posts need to be written, but they do....If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame."

Riordan, who is also a writer on the Disney+ series, shared insight into the casting process: "I have been clear, as the author, that I was looking for the best actors to inhabit and bring to life the personalities of these characters, and that physical appearance was secondary for me," Riordan explained. "We did that. We took a year to do this process thoroughly and find the best of the best. This trio is the best. Leah Jeffries is Annabeth Chase."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

He noted that many critics are taking issue with the fact that Jeffries doesn't look like the character he created in the books, saying, "Friends, that is racism."

According to Disney+, Annabeth is a "true daughter of Athena with a gift for strategy and a curious mind." She is one of three demigods, with Walker Scobell's Percy and Aryan Simhadri's Grover rounding out the trio.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Disney Enterprises

Jeffries shared in a May 9 Instagram post that she's not letting the backlash impact her. "You're just wasting time," Jeffries told critics. "I'm still confident. Everyone else is confident. Everyone else is happy for me. So don't try to bring me down. It's not going to work."

Jeffries, Scobell and Simhadri will begin filming the highly-anticipated Disney+ series this summer.

Trending Stories

1

Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Learned of Tristan's Paternity Scandal

2

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

3

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

4

See Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

5
Exclusive

Inside Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young's "Tension" After Argument

Latest News

How Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Celebrated His Birthday

Stranger Things Stars Discuss Season 4 Age Gap

Mama June Defends Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's Relationship

See Bella Hadid’s PDA Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Percy Jackson Star Supports Leah Jeffries After Fan Backlash

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Nominations: The Complete List

Exclusive

Sara Gilbert Has a Big Announcement in The Conners Sneak Peek