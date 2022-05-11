Kardashians Producer Recalls Moment Khloe Kardashian Discovered Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's REACTION to Tristan's Paternity Confession

Khloe Kardashian fans will soon get to see her first reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity case.



The Kardashians executive producer Danielle King recently revealed that cameras were rolling for that jaw-dropping day in early January when the scandal broke. (At the top of the year, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe after a paternity test proved he fathered another child with Maralee Nichols).



"Well for that particular moment, my crew was there," Danielle told Us Weekly. "We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera."

As Danielle explained about the notable timing, she can understand how viewers may wonder about the crew being there in real time. "I know sometimes it's tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, 'Oh, did they go back, and did they capture this?,'" she said. "But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we're almost always there. There's almost always a camera going."