Is Zac Efron Ready to Be a Dad IRL? See His Priceless Answer

Zac Efron may play a dad on screen, but does that mean he's ready to become one in real life?
During an appearance on The Ellen Show, the 34-year-old revealed that he was starring in his first-ever dad role for the film Firestarter, which is slated to be released in theaters on May 13. Zac also shared how his experience was playing a father to a young girl—played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong—for the movie.
"I didn't think about it all that much," he said. "And then when we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine … and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro to the film, and all of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing."
Zac added that Ryan was "so sweet" and "the coolest" and after two days, they bonded, and the role got easier.
When host Ellen DeGeneres asked if the part made the High School Musical alum want to have kids, he paused, before replying, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know. Not yet."
Though kids aren't in Zac's near future, he did share that he has a "healthy respect" for all parents. He then sent a sweet shout-out to his mom, Starla Baskett, who was sitting in the audience, saying, "I love you so much, mom."