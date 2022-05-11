Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading This Is Us' Penultimate Episode

Watch : The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathe Gives This Is Us Finale Scoop

If you thought the May 10 episode of This Is Us was intense, you haven't seen anything yet.

In the latest episode of the NBC drama, the Pearson children are forced to reckon with their mother, Rebecca's, ailing health after her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), dies. And while this episode was a devastating one, Mandy Moore warned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, "You might need a day off from work" after next week's.

The actress, who plays Rebecca, added that she actually threw up after reading the script for the penultimate episode. "It's really close to the bone for me," she explained. "This has been my life for the last six years and it's like I have to simultaneously say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set."

Plus, she added, "This character's also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there was a lot wrapped up in it."

The show ended with Kevin (Justin Hartley) warning Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) that their mom doesn't have much time left, so yeah next week is going to be tear-inducing.