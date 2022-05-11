Why Mandy Moore Threw Up After Reading This Is Us' Penultimate Episode

If you thought the May 10 episode of This Is Us was intense, you haven't seen anything yet.
In the latest episode of the NBC drama, the Pearson children are forced to reckon with their mother, Rebecca's, ailing health after her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas), dies. And while this episode was a devastating one, Mandy Moore warned Late Night host Jimmy Fallon, "You might need a day off from work" after next week's.
The actress, who plays Rebecca, added that she actually threw up after reading the script for the penultimate episode. "It's really close to the bone for me," she explained. "This has been my life for the last six years and it's like I have to simultaneously say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set."
Plus, she added, "This character's also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there was a lot wrapped up in it."
The show ended with Kevin (Justin Hartley) warning Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) that their mom doesn't have much time left, so yeah next week is going to be tear-inducing.
But the This Is Us writers aren't ending the series on a low note. Mandy said the finale will be like a nice "hug," so it's not all bad news.
Mandy is finishing This Is Us with a wealth of memories, good friends and maybe a few props. "Milo and I went and did one last lap through the Pearson house and took some of the family photos off the wall and just put the frames back up," she shared. "They were going to throw those pictures away anyway but they meant something to us."
In addition to their family portraits, Mandy took a Steelers jersey from the Super Bowl episode and Rebecca's engagement ring, which she described as the "sentimental" items.
Moreover, the actress was inspired to revitalize her singing career after creator Dan Fogelman made music part of Rebecca's backstory. She shared, "It activated something in me again that pushed me to start writing, get into the studio and make a record."
Her new album, In Real Life, is out May 13.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)