Amanda Seyfried Recalls Feeling “Grossed Out” By How Male Fans Reacted to Her Mean Girls Character

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Shares the LIE That TRAUMATIZED Her

Amanda Seyfried doesn't need "ESP[N] or something" to remember how male fans responded to her Mean Girls character.



In an interview with Marie Claire, published May 10, The Dropout star discussed one of her earliest roles as Karen Smith in the 2004 film, Mean Girls. As viewers may recall, in the movie, Seyfried's character says she can predict if it will rain when she's holding her breasts. After the film's premiere, the actress noted that she would get recognized by boys, who would reference that particular tidbit.



"I always felt really grossed out by that," she said of the reaction. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

Seyfried—who despite landing major roles after Mean Girls, has also simultaneously managed to stay under the radar—also reflected on being in the spotlight at such a young age. "I think being really famous [young] must really f--king suck," she said. "It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world."