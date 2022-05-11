These Disney Home Finds Are on Sale For Up to 52% Off During shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we love shopping for brand new tees, Spirit Jerseys, pullovers, Mickey ears and more to sport at the Disney Parks and beyond, we love snapping up cute Disney home finds to give our apartment a bit of Disney magic. If you're the same, we've got a sale we just know you're going to love!

Right now, shopDisney is holding a Mystery Savings Event where you can find deals on everything from clothing for adults to adorable Turning Red must-haves to extra sweet kitchen essentials, and everything else in between. Since it's a Mystery Savings Sale, you won't know how much your discount will be until you add items to your bag.

As much as we don't want to spoil the fun, we figured you'd want to know whether these mystery deals are actually worth it or not. After searching through the hundreds of sale items, we can confidently say they're definitely worth it, especially if you're looking to add some adorable new Disney things to your living room, office or kitchen. In fact, you can find deals on Disney home must-haves for up to 52% off! That's not something you see every day, it's pretty much a Disney miracle.

It's important to note that the sale ends this Thursday, so be sure to check it out ASAP. We've rounded up some of the best deals on Disney home goods you can score during shopDisney's Mystery Savings Event. Check those out below.