See Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and More Stars Party at Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Puth, Halsey and more were present for Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny’s Bat Mitzvah. See can’t-miss moments from the sugar-coated celebration.

By Kelly Gilmore May 11, 2022 3:08 AMTags
Jennifer AnistonBirthdaysAdam SandlerTaylor LautnerCelebritiesCharlie PuthHalsey
Watch: Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Him Getting Turned Away at IHOP

The Sandler family sure knows how to throw a party!

Sunny Sandler, the youngest daughter of Jackie and Adam Sandler, rang in her 13th birthday with a Bat Mitzvah celebration that was sweet to say the least.

The event, which was held at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, seemingly sported a candy theme as the venue was decked in rainbow colored balloons, a sign that read "Sunny's Pop Rocks" and a giant screen that displayed a video of rainbow gummy bears. But it wasn't just the décor that made this event an incredible celebration, as the guest list was even sweeter.

Those in attendance for Sunny's Bat Mitzvah included TikTok star Josh Richards and two of Adam's longtime co-stars, Taylor Lautner and Jennifer Aniston, according to viral photos shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk.

Also present for the party were Victor Boyce and Libby Boyce, who posted a photo seated next to some former Jessie cast members that acted alongside their late son Cameron Boyce. In the selfie, Victor is seen smiling at a table with Libby, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Spencer List and Sophie Reynolds. He captioned the moment, "Good times! Sunny Sandler's Bat Mitzvah."

read
Laugh Riot: Inside Jennifer Aniston's Adorable Friendship With Adam Sandler

Peyton took to the comment section to declare them the "best dance group." Meanwhile, Spencer chimed in, adding a dancing man emoji.

And what were they dancing to at the event? Just some epic performances by Halsey and Charlie Puth. Charlie took the stage to deliver a performance of his smash hit "We Don't Talk Anymore" while guests swarmed the stage with their phones in the air to capture the epic moment.

Scroll on to see glimpses inside the celebration.

Tiktok
Adam Sandler
Tiktok
Jennifer Aniston
Tiktok
Taylor Lautner
Instagram
Halsey
Tiktok
Charlie Puth
Instagram
Victor Boyce, Peyton List, Karan Brar, Sophie Reynolds, Spencer List and Libby Boyce
Tiktok
Josh Richards

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

See Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

3

Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's Video on Her Sexuality

4

Kailia Posey's Death and the Heartbreaking Side of Young Fame

5

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

Latest News

See Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Adam Sandler’s Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Exclusive

Inside Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young's "Tension" After Argument

Meet the Two Stars Playing Abraham and Mary Lincoln in Apple TV+ Show

Hannah Gosselin Celebrates 18th Birthday With Luxe Miami Party

TikToker Abbie Herbert Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Tom Felton Says "Evil" Harry Potter Role Affected Dating Life

See Nicola Peltz's New Wedding Ring After Marrying Brooklyn Beckham