Inside Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young's "Tension" After Soccer Game Argument

Things are hitting close to home for Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young.

On May 7, the Christina on the Coast personality and the Selling Sunset star were photographed in the middle of what appeared to be a verbal argument on the sidelines of a kids soccer game in Newport Beach, Calif. The two were seen with Christina's ex Tarek El Moussa—who married Heather last October—and the HGTV host's third husband, Josh Hall, during the seemingly heated exchange.

At one point, Tarek "grabbed his wife's arm to pull her away" from Christina, an eyewitness told E! News. The onlooker added that Josh looked "upset" by the situation and later approached Tarek to "have words."

Christina and Tarek share daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Regarding what transpired in the photos, a statement issued to E! News on both the couples' behalf read, "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."