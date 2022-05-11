MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Nominations: The Complete List

Watch : MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back for a big one-night event!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most nominated project at the 2022 award show with seven total nominations, followed by Euphoria with six noms and The Batman with four noms. All three shows are up for Best Kiss, honoring the smooches between real-life lovers Tom Holland and Zendaya; offscreen couple Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike; and co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

When it comes to unscripted content, RuPaul's Drag Race got four nominations, just like last year. Selling Sunset and Summer House follow the drag show competition with 3 nods each.

The ceremony will take place on June 5 and be broadcasted live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Last year introduced the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, honoring the best of the best in reality TV. This year will be the second year with he ceremony, except both award ceremonies will take place back-to-back in one night, unlike last year's two-night stretch. More details—including the night's hosts—are soon to come.

The 2022 show will also celebrate new categories that'll have fans singing at the top of their lungs and feeling hot and bothered. The MTV Movie & TV Awards are introducing Best Song and Here for the Hookup Categories. Meanwhile, the UNSCRIPTED ceremony introduced even more categories, including Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary and Best Reality Romance.

Fans can now vote for their favorite moments in TV and film online at vote.mtv.com. Keep reading to see all the nominees up for a golden popcorn trophy.