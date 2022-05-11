Exclusive

Sara Gilbert Has a Big Announcement in This The Conners Sneak Peek

Darlene and Ben have big news for her family in this exclusive clip from the May 11 episode of The Conners. See why Ben shouldn't get his hopes up about their wedding registry.

Watch: The Conners EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Darlene Conner is one frisky soon-to-be bride!

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and her new fiancé Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) are excited to share news of their engagement with the Conner clan, in this exclusive sneak peek at the May 11 episode of The Conners.

However, the news has to wait until after the couple takes some much-needed alone time.

"My clothes are all wrinkled. My hair is messed up," Darlene says. "Does it look like I just had sex in the car?"

When Ben jokes that she looks the same as she always does, he immediately backtracks like a good fiancé should.

"You always look carefree and wind-blown," he tells Darlene. "I just gave you pleasure for two minutes remember that." Ah, we love the smell of romance in the air!

The couple shifts focus to the big nuptial reveal in their back pocket.

"I am so excited to tell my family that we are getting married," Darlene boasts. "They are going to be blown away. They don't even know that we're back together."

photos
Everything You Need to Know About The Conners

Ben is less excited about telling Darlene's family—and more excited about the end result. 

"We have to tell them," Ben says. "We won't get our presents unless we do." We love a man with his eyes on the prize. 

Darlene urges Ben to keep his expectations low—and cheap.

"You're looking forward to presents from my family?" she asks. "What is it that you still need from the Dollar Store?"

Disney

Low expectations are good all around it seems, at least according to the episode description.

"Ben and Darlene are excited to share their good news with the family; before they have the chance, Neville and Jackie, and Aldo and Harris share some very similar news of their own," the descriptions says. "Looks like there are three parties to plan!"

The more, the merrier?

Watch The Conners when it airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC.

