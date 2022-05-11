Jon & Kate Plus 8: Hannah Gosselin Celebrates 18th Birthday With Luxe Miami Party

Watch : Hannah & Collin Gosselin Look Grown Up on 1st Day of School

Happy Birthday times eight!

The Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin sextuplets made famous by the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8 turned 18 on May 10. The day was particularly special for one of their kids, Hannah Gosselin, who drove in a $400,000 Rolls-Royce through Miami's South Beach to celebrate the big occasion at the Sugar Factory.

"How often do you get to travel with your four best friends to Miami, party at the Sugar Factory, ride in a Rolls-Royce and start a brand new line of amazing products?" Hannah told Page Six. "It was my type of heaven."

Photos of the birthday celebration show Hannah stepping out of the white Rolls-Royce in a velvet orange dress surrounded by paparazzi. She also posed with her father and closes friends in front of a large orange floral wall with a neon sign spelling, "Hello Gorgeous."

Jon explained in an interview on The Dr. Oz Show in 2021 that Hannah and her brother Collin live with him, while the remaining six—Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah—live with Kate.