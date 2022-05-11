Jon & Kate Plus 8: Hannah Gosselin Celebrates 18th Birthday With Luxe Miami Party

Rolls-Royce, Sugar Factor and a beauty line, oh my! See how Hannah Gosselin, one-eighth of the Jon & Kate Plus 8 sextuplets, celebrated her 18th birthday in style in Miami.

By Steven Vargas May 11, 2022
Watch: Hannah & Collin Gosselin Look Grown Up on 1st Day of School

Happy Birthday times eight! 

The Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin sextuplets made famous by the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8 turned 18 on May 10. The day was particularly special for one of their kids, Hannah Gosselin, who drove in a $400,000 Rolls-Royce through Miami's South Beach to celebrate the big occasion at the Sugar Factory.

"How often do you get to travel with your four best friends to Miami, party at the Sugar Factory, ride in a Rolls-Royce and start a brand new line of amazing products?" Hannah told Page Six. "It was my type of heaven."

Photos of the birthday celebration show Hannah stepping out of the white Rolls-Royce in a velvet orange dress surrounded by paparazzi. She also posed with her father and closes friends in front of a large orange floral wall with a neon sign spelling, "Hello Gorgeous."

Jon explained in an interview on The Dr. Oz Show in 2021 that Hannah and her brother Collin live with him, while the remaining six—Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah—live with Kate.

photos
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Kids Through the Years

"I would have to say the only thing missing from my amazing birthday party was my siblings," Hannah told the outlet. "I miss them and I know if we got to spend more time together, especially on our birthday, it would be more fun."

She chose to celebrate her first year of adulthood in Miami because she plans to study business at a Florida college, according to Page Six. Her interest in business stems from her beauty and cosmetic line, Gosselin Girl, which she launched the same day as her birthday with a series of facial serums.

"I seriously can't believe I am 18!" she said. "It feels like yesterday when my brothers and sisters and I were all together shooting the show! I don't miss it, but I miss them! I'm really excited to be at this point in my life."

She added, "I feel a certain type of freedom."

Keep reading for an inside look at Hannah's birthday celebration.

Robin Roslund
Dad & Daughter Duo
Robin Roslund
Rolls Royce Ride
Robin Roslund
Getting the Party Started
Robin Roslund
Power Pose
Robin Roslund
Glitz & Glam
Robin Roslund
Birthday Girl

