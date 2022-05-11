TikToker Abbie Herbert Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Chrissy Teigan Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Abbie Herbert is sharing her experience with pregnancy loss.

The influencer, who has more than 12 million TikTok followers, shared the sad news on May 10 in a video montage that documented her pregnancy, including how she and husband Josh Herbert found out about it.

"I was having pregnancy symptoms I took a test & it was positive," she wrote alongside the footage. Another scene showed her "telling Josh I was pregnant & thinking of all the fun ways to tell our family!"

The video then showed their 11-month-old daughter Poppy playing with the pregnancy test, with Abbie noting that she and Josh "were so nervous but so excited" to promote the tiny tot "to BIG SISTER."

However, Abbie went on to share that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, writing, "Unfortunately this just wasn't our time & God has a different plan for us."

She added, "It's been hard navigating this experience but it's only made us stronger. We will be here waiting for you baby #2 Whenever you are ready."