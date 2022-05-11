Tom Felton Reveals How His "Evil" Harry Potter Character Negatively Impacted His Dating Life

The dating world might be tougher than the wizarding world.

Tom Felton revealed that his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise didn't exactly grant him the best luck when it came to love.

"I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard," Tom told The Guardian in an interview published on May 8. "It wasn't cool. It did me no favours with the girls."

In fact, Tom said his life remained quite mundane during the first few films.

"My schedules were fixed in a way I could stay at school with weeks on and weeks off," Tom explained. "Rupert [Grint], Emma [Watson] and Daniel [Radcliffe], meanwhile, were there non-stop for 10 years. I carried on as normal. I'd get the occasional gag or comment from my mates, but honestly nobody was bothered."

Although Tom said starring in Harry Potter didn't give him luck with the ladies, it seems there's at least one person who'd disagree. His Harry Potter castmate Emma has previously revealed she "fell in love" with Tom when they were the filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.