We Dare You Not to Flip Out Over Jordan Chiles' Room Makeover

Watch : Jordan Chiles Transforms UCLA Bedroom With Pottery Barn Teen

When it comes to home transformations, Jordan Chiles nailed it!

Before wrapping up another school year at UCLA in Los Angeles, the Olympic gymnast decided to turn her first college apartment into a space any young adult would dream to call home.

With help from Pottery Barn Teen, the 21-year-old opted to utilize geometric metals, plush faux far and elegant lighting to create a space where she can work hard and celebrate hard.

"There are so many things about my room design that I love," Jordan told E! News. "One of my favorites is the bed. It has such a modern and clean vibe, which is very reflective of my style."

There's also an impressive shoe wall for Jordan to display all of her favorite kicks. "I am obsessed with sneakers," she admitted, "and I wanted a place to display them all and keep organized."

As for how Jordan earned such an eye for style, it may just run in the family. According to the Olympic medalist, who won silver at the 2020 games, her mom is a style inspiration who always has tips and tricks to make the most of a space.