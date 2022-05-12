We Dare You Not to Flip Out Over Jordan Chiles' Room Makeover

When it comes to home transformations, Jordan Chiles nailed it!
Before wrapping up another school year at UCLA in Los Angeles, the Olympic gymnast decided to turn her first college apartment into a space any young adult would dream to call home.
With help from Pottery Barn Teen, the 21-year-old opted to utilize geometric metals, plush faux far and elegant lighting to create a space where she can work hard and celebrate hard.
"There are so many things about my room design that I love," Jordan told E! News. "One of my favorites is the bed. It has such a modern and clean vibe, which is very reflective of my style."
There's also an impressive shoe wall for Jordan to display all of her favorite kicks. "I am obsessed with sneakers," she admitted, "and I wanted a place to display them all and keep organized."
As for how Jordan earned such an eye for style, it may just run in the family. According to the Olympic medalist, who won silver at the 2020 games, her mom is a style inspiration who always has tips and tricks to make the most of a space.
"I loved watching how she put things together," Jordan said. "It definitely influenced my own personal style growing up."
Elle Lacquer Makeup Organizer
It's an organizer's dream! Featuring eight compartments and a drawer, this organizer offers plenty of space for all of your essentials including makeup, skincare, school supplies and more.
Metal Framed Shelves, Set of 5
This medal shelf set can be arranged in countless ways to fit your space and storage needs. The clean design and polished finish will look great in any bedroom or lounge.
Marquee Floor Length Light Mirror
Before you head to work, class or that late-night party, make sure to check yourself out in a floor length mirror, which is surrounded by glowing bulbs that put you in the best light. A plug-in cord makes it easy to install and move from room to room.
Double Sheepskin Rug
Perfectly sized for beside the bed or in front a favorite seat, this rug features a lush texture and soft color to give any space a boho-chic vibe.
Paige Acrylic Swivel Desk Chair
Make studying stylish and comfortable with this minimalistic chair with gold or silver finishes. The seat height adjusts with a hydraulic lever and rolls on five wheels.
