See Nicola Peltz's Massive New Wedding Ring After Marrying Brooklyn Beckham

Watch : Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Pack on "Married Life" PDA

Now that wedding bells have rung, Nicola Peltz is rocking a new ring.

A month after tying the knot with Brooklyn Beckham, the Bates Motel alum gave fans a closer look at her new wedding bling in a series of Instagram selfies. On May 9, the 27-year-old actress posted several shots of herself wearing the sparkler—which features an oval-shaped diamond paired with trapezoid stones on the sides—while taking headshots of herself in the mirror.

Nicola opted not to include a caption with her post, though she did add a sweet snap of Brooklyn resting his chin on her shoulder in the photo carousel.

Needless to say, many of Nicola's followers were shook by her new bling. "Processing that ring wow," one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "You have a ring the size of my head."

Of course, the bauble, which the actress recently wore to the 2022 Met Gala, is not the first diamond ring she's received from Brooklyn. Back in 2020, the photographer-turned-chef, who is the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, popped the question with emerald cut diamond engagement ring.