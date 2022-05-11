See Nicola Peltz's Massive New Wedding Ring After Marrying Brooklyn Beckham

Now that wedding bells have rung, Nicola Peltz is rocking a new ring.
A month after tying the knot with Brooklyn Beckham, the Bates Motel alum gave fans a closer look at her new wedding bling in a series of Instagram selfies. On May 9, the 27-year-old actress posted several shots of herself wearing the sparkler—which features an oval-shaped diamond paired with trapezoid stones on the sides—while taking headshots of herself in the mirror.
Nicola opted not to include a caption with her post, though she did add a sweet snap of Brooklyn resting his chin on her shoulder in the photo carousel.
Needless to say, many of Nicola's followers were shook by her new bling. "Processing that ring wow," one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, "You have a ring the size of my head."
Of course, the bauble, which the actress recently wore to the 2022 Met Gala, is not the first diamond ring she's received from Brooklyn. Back in 2020, the photographer-turned-chef, who is the 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, popped the question with emerald cut diamond engagement ring.
The stunning piece of jewelry was estimated to cost "about $150,000 - $200,000" by Shannon Delany-Ron, director of communications at JamesAllen.com, in a previous statement to E! News. "This timeless style is a favorite among celebrities," she said, noting that Brooklyn's mom Victoria "also loves this style."
After all, Victoria has several emerald cut diamond rings in her collection of rings from David, who she wed in 1999. According to Elle Australia, the former Spice Girls singer has been gifted at least 15 engagement rings in their 22-year marriage.
In fact, Victoria brought out one of the family's jewels on Brooklyn's wedding day. For her son's big day, the fashion designer, 48, paired a metallic slip dress from her eponymous collection with a necklace featuring a 21.5-carat pear-shaped diamond that David gave to her on the day of Brooklyn's christening.
Per British Vogue, the diamond was mounted in platinum on a pendant from an English chain originally crafted around 1870. The piece was hung from a French 18-carat yellow gold filigree chain.
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend—and Nicola and Victoria have certainly amassed their own clique.