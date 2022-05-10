Mary Fitzgerald Doesn’t Want Christine Quinn Back on Selling Sunset

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Christine Quinn Is Pregnant

It's time for Christine Quinn to drive into the sunset—at least if one of her castmates has her way.

Christine's Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald says she's tired of all the tension on the show, which is a diplomatic way of saying she's tired of Christine.

"I prefer not to have drama in the office," she told The Domenick Nati Show on May 9. "I understand she's entertaining and a spectacle for the show. I appreciate that. But as far as the working agents, it's not very productive."

Losing Christine wouldn't be any water off Mary's back, because she says the two aren't even talking.

"I have not spoken to her in a very long time," Mary said. "She hasn't been in the office for a long time. She hasn't worked for a while."

When asked whether the show could function without all of the frenzy that Christine brings, Mary did not mince words. "I think we could," she said.