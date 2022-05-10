Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Breaks Down Her Blonde Transformation

Watch : Penelope Disick UPSET Over Kravis Engagement, Kanye West WALKS OUT of SNL & More!

Behind every red carpet moment is a glam team making magic behind the scenes.

When Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on May 2, jaws dropped: She was not only sporting one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic gowns, she was also suddenly blonde.

According to Kim's hairstylist, The Kardashians star knew fashion's biggest night was the perfect time to switch things up.

"It was honestly just the right time. It just fell into place," Chris Appleton exclusively shared with E! News. "I love a blonde Kim. I think it's so interesting how a color can change the colors of the clothes you wear and it really changes your makeup. You can really reinvent things."

For a hair transformation as bold as this, Chris said it takes a lot of patience, care and attention to get things right. Knowing that Kim styles her hair so much also played a factor in how he perfected the look.