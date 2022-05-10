Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's New Video About Her Sexuality

The sun may have set on Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's romance, but that doesn't mean there's bad blood between them.
Case in point: Jason's reaction to a new video that Chrishell posted about her "deep connection" with Australian singer G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, after fans questioned her sexuality. On May 10, the Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group founder showed his support for Chrishell, who shared the four-minute video to break down her new relationship and send love to her ex.
In the clip, Chrishell said she believes "Jason and I genuinely want the best for each other."
And though Jason "didn't have someone [who he's dating] to speak about" at recent Selling Sunset reunion special, during which Chrishell went public with her G Flip romance, the realtor explained that her ex is "living his best life—as he should."
"I know he's living his best life and I want that for him," Chrishell continued of Jason, adding her new relationship with G Flip "doesn't diminish that we have a real respect and love for each other."
Elsewhere in the video, Chrishell—who split with Jason last December after less than a year of dating—said that "as much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned the same things, it didn't."
"You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," she said, adding, "Right now, I'm enjoying life. I'm really happy."
In the comments section, Jason wrote alongside a heart emoji, "Such a beautiful video."
Jason and Chrishell's relationship was a major plotline on the fifth season of Selling Sunset, though the couple eventually parted ways over disagreements about having children. During the reunion episode, Jason broke in tears as he reflected on his split with Chrishell.
"There's a lot of sadness and loss," he told host Tan France. "It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff. There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much."
He added, "This has been a very difficult breakup."