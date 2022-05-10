Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause's New Video About Her Sexuality

Watch : Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

The sun may have set on Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's romance, but that doesn't mean there's bad blood between them.

Case in point: Jason's reaction to a new video that Chrishell posted about her "deep connection" with Australian singer G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, after fans questioned her sexuality. On May 10, the Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group founder showed his support for Chrishell, who shared the four-minute video to break down her new relationship and send love to her ex.

In the clip, Chrishell said she believes "Jason and I genuinely want the best for each other."

And though Jason "didn't have someone [who he's dating] to speak about" at recent Selling Sunset reunion special, during which Chrishell went public with her G Flip romance, the realtor explained that her ex is "living his best life—as he should."

"I know he's living his best life and I want that for him," Chrishell continued of Jason, adding her new relationship with G Flip "doesn't diminish that we have a real respect and love for each other."