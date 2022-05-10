What is Feral Girl Summer? Allow Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Explain

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are ready to sharpen their claws for Feral Girl Summer.
The Today hosts introduced their new segment called "Trend or Pretend" on May 9, asking viewers to guess whether certain trends are real or made up. For their first edition, they unpacked the trend "Feral Girl Summer," explaining that it's the opposite of "Hot Girl Summer," the trend popularized by Megan Thee Stallion.
Jenna explained that Feral Girl Summer "is that wild child that lives inside all of us."
The 40-year-old host went on to compare the vibe to her cat Bernie, who has six claws per paw and loves to climb to the roof, saying, "I'm going to channel Bernie this summer."
Hoda joined in to explain that "feral" is the equivalent of "undone."
"You can be wild and free," Hoda continued. "It's the opposite of Hot Girl Summer."
Hoda, 57, compared it to an Anne Lamott poem about self-criticism, like being concerned about how we look in a bathing suit.
"She says, one day, don't you just want to be free and feel the water on your body," Hoda said, "to just enjoy, to close your eyes, pop out of the ocean and not worry what somebody thinks looking at you?"
Jenna also offered her own poem to explain Feral Girl Summer, sharing Mary Oliver's "I Worried."
"You spend all your time worrying about what you look like and then towards the end of your life, you realize what a waste that was," she said about the poem. "And you get into the water and you're free."
Jenna added, "The point is we're going to be feral."
"Feral Girl Summer" gained popularity on Today during an interview with Rebel Wilson on May 5. The Pitch Perfect star shared that she's thinking of evolving her "Hot Girl Summer" to a "Feral Girl Summer" this year.
She told Today host Savannah Guthrie, "It's when you don't care."
Savannah joked that it might be an Australian thing, saying, "Here it means, like a wild animal, maybe it's the same."
Rebel responded, "It's kind of the same."
The 42-year-old actress concluded that she'll probably pass on the season to focus on her upcoming projects: Senior Year, out May 13, and The Almond and the Seahorse, which has a TBD release date.
She concluded, "I'll just have a fun summer."
Sun's out, claws out: Let's get ready for Feral Girl Summer!