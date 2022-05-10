Ashley Graham Teams Up With Spanx To Launch White Pants You Can't See Through, Even With Black Underwear

We shared these products endorsed by Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley Graham is a paid spokesperson for Spanx. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have a more traditional shopping mindset, it's almost time to wear white pants since Memorial Day is coming up. Whether that applies to you or if you don't care about the fashion "rules" and you want to wear white all year long, there's an innovative new product that just launched today from Spanx. Say goodbye to panty lines and see-through white pants and shorts. Ashley Graham teamed up with SPANX to introduce this game-changing collection.
Say goodbye to overthinking all day long because you decided to wear white pants wondering if everyone you pass can see your underwear. SPANX developed its On-The-Go Collection featuring white pants and shorts made with Silver Lining Technology that "promises smoothing opacity despite the trickiest undergarments," which the company spent seven years developing, according to a press release. Ashley
Ashley told People, "I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'" Yep, that's a summer essential for sure. Thes pants and shorts are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, with regular, petite, and tall lengths.
"Like SPANX, I've always wanted to help empower women to feel good in their skin, but in today's world, where there's so much to overthink, I love having pants that not only look good, and are easy to wear, but make me feel good too," Ashley shared. "Finally, one thing we can underthink!"
SPANX On-The-Go Collection
SPANX On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology
After many prototypes, these white pants are finally here. SPANX claims these have "100% opacity." Plus there are no seam lines or bulky buttons or zippers.
SPANX On-the-Go 6-Inch Shorts with Silver Lining Technology
And we cannot forget about the shorts. SPANX came through with this opaque pair with a pull-on design that has a completely smooth front. And, the whole line is machine washable.
SPANX On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant with Silver Lining Technology
If you prefer a slim, straight leg silhouette, these are ideal white pants for you. You can wear an color underwear under these and no one will be able to say. Plus, the cotton has a four-way stretch, which makes these pants supremely comfortable and flattering.
SPANX On-the-Go 4-Inch Shorts with Silver Lining Technology
Anyone who prefers short shorts. this four-inch length is great for you. These are so sophisticated and flattering.
