Ashley Graham Teams Up With Spanx To Launch White Pants You Can't See Through, Even With Black Underwear

If you have a more traditional shopping mindset, it's almost time to wear white pants since Memorial Day is coming up. Whether that applies to you or if you don't care about the fashion "rules" and you want to wear white all year long, there's an innovative new product that just launched today from Spanx. Say goodbye to panty lines and see-through white pants and shorts. Ashley Graham teamed up with SPANX to introduce this game-changing collection.

Say goodbye to overthinking all day long because you decided to wear white pants wondering if everyone you pass can see your underwear. SPANX developed its On-The-Go Collection featuring white pants and shorts made with Silver Lining Technology that "promises smoothing opacity despite the trickiest undergarments," which the company spent seven years developing, according to a press release. Ashley

Ashley told People, "I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'" Yep, that's a summer essential for sure. Thes pants and shorts are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, with regular, petite, and tall lengths.