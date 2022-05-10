Ashley Graham Teams Up With Spanx To Launch White Pants You Can't See Through, Even With Black Underwear

SPANX spent seven years developing this smoothing fabric and it's so worth the wait with products available in sizes XS to 3X.

By Marenah Dobin May 10, 2022 9:01 PMTags
Ashley Graham SpanxJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If you have a more traditional shopping mindset, it's almost time to wear white pants since Memorial Day is coming up. Whether that applies to you or if you don't care about the fashion "rules" and you want to wear white all year long, there's an innovative new product that just launched today from Spanx. Say goodbye to panty lines and see-through white pants and shorts. Ashley Graham teamed up with SPANX to introduce this game-changing collection. 

Say goodbye to overthinking all day long because you decided to wear white pants wondering if everyone you pass can see your underwear. SPANX developed its On-The-Go Collection featuring white pants and shorts made with Silver Lining Technology that "promises smoothing opacity despite the trickiest undergarments," which the company spent seven years developing, according to a press release. Ashley 

Ashley told People, "I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear!'" Yep, that's a summer essential for sure. Thes pants and shorts are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X, with regular, petite, and tall lengths.

"Like SPANX, I've always wanted to help empower women to feel good in their skin, but in today's world, where there's so much to overthink, I love having pants that not only look good, and are easy to wear, but make me feel good too," Ashley shared. "Finally, one thing we can underthink!"

Spanx

SPANX On-The-Go Collection

SPANX On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology

After many prototypes, these white pants are finally here. SPANX claims these have "100% opacity." Plus there are no seam lines or bulky buttons or zippers.

$148
SPANX

SPANX On-the-Go 6-Inch Shorts with Silver Lining Technology

And we cannot forget about the shorts. SPANX came through with this opaque pair with a pull-on design that has a completely smooth front. And, the whole line is machine washable.

$98
SPANX

SPANX On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant with Silver Lining Technology

If you prefer a slim, straight leg silhouette, these are ideal white pants for you. You can wear an color underwear under these and no one will be able to say. Plus, the cotton has a four-way stretch, which makes these pants supremely comfortable and flattering.

$148
SPANX

SPANX On-the-Go 4-Inch Shorts with Silver Lining Technology

Anyone who prefers short shorts. this four-inch length is great for you. These are so sophisticated and flattering.

$98
SPANX

