Here’s Why We Didn't Get a Modern Family Spin-Off Series

Watch : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

As Cam would say, why'd they have to "throw a wet blanket on our dreams?"

During a recent episode Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen noted that the season finale of Modern Family—which aired April 2020—left the door open for a potential Mitch and Cam spin-off series following their new life together in Missouri. So why did it not make it to our small screens? Well, Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed that while "there were discussions" to bring the spin-off to life, "the network decided against it."

"That's the first time I've ever said that," Jesse—who played Mitch on the series alongside Eric Stonestreet as Cam—added. "I think they were just wondering if this was the right family to still tell that story. We had been on for 11 years, I think they were ready to move in a different direction.

And while ABC may not want to continue telling the story of the Pritchett family, Andy helpfully added, "Hulu needs programming."

C'mon Hulu, pull through for us—we need more Fizbo the Clown content in our lives!