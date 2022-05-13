Don't Be Shy: See Karol G Brighten the Red Carpet With Her Best Looks

Watch : Karol G Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

Never underestimate the style of Karol G.

With multiple 2022 Billboard Music Award nominations including Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Album, the 31-year-old is rightfully receiving recognition for her musical gifts. But whether she's walking red carpets or performing at sold-out venues, Karol G also always deserves credit for having an eye for style.

"I am a very mood person," Karol G recently told E! News while headlining her first United States tour. "I don't have a fashion statement that represents me. I just wear the way I feel. I wanted my outfits to be a window of some of my personalities when I'm performing."

According to the "Mamiii" singer, sometimes she likes to be "very sexy and sassy." Other times, she says she's more of a tomboy with oversized clothes. And sometimes, she likes to display what she calls the "rock ‘n roll side in me."

Whatever the case may be, all eyes will be on the artist as she heads to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15 for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.