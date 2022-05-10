The Stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once Are Reuniting on a New Project

Watch : Michelle Yeoh DAZZLES in Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2022

The stars of Everything Everywhere All At Once are used to multiverse hopping, so a new project should be a breeze!

Stephanie Hsu is getting back together with her film parents Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese, according to Variety.

The three starred in the genre-bending breakout film—about a struggling Chinese-American family who connects with parallel universes in order to save the world— which has already earned more than $42 million at the domestic box office since its March release and earned early Oscar buzz for all three actors.

The trio will reunite in the new unrelated series, which is based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. It "follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life," according to Variety. "When Jin meets foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) on the first day of school, their worlds collide as Jin becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. Identity, culture and family are themes throughout."