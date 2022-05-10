Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Marries Hale Leon in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

On May 10, Frankie Grande received support from fans after he announced his marriage to Hale Leon. “I love you both so so very much," Ariana Grande wrote online.

Frankie Grande's wedding day was truly out of this world. 

The reality star married his partner Hale Leon during an intimate, galactic ceremony at his family's home in Florida on May 4.

"It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!" Frankie shared on Instagram on May 10. "We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique. And this is only the beginning of the celebrations."

For the special day, the couple wore Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos and exchanged David Yurman rings. They later toasted with Martinelli's sparkling cider and enjoyed a Star Wars cake in front of various movie characters. Frankie previously shared with fans that he is sober. 

Perhaps the cherry on top for Frankie's magical wedding is the support of his sister. Soon after sharing his wedding on social media, his younger sister Ariana Grande, 28, shared her well wishes online.

"Crying again!" she wrote online. "I love you both so so very much."

The former Big Brother star, 39, revealed that a "Wedding Ball" is in the works that many more friends will be invited to. And yes, many stories, photos and videos will be coming to fans who have followed their love story throughout the years.

Two years after meeting at a line dancing bar in 2019, Frankie popped the question to Hale while on a June 2021 date at Los Angeles' Dreamscape. During the virtual reality experience, a "Will you marry me" message showed up on the screen.

Fast-forward to today and the couple is enjoying the honeymoon phase and looking forward to what's next.

"Let me just say I am the happiest I've ever been," Frankie wrote on Instagram. "I'm married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband."

 

