Hilary Duff Proudly Goes Nude for Magazine Shoot

It's Hilary Duff in the buff.
The actress posed nude for the cover of the Women's Health May/June issue.
"Sooooo, this was scary….," Duff wrote on Instagram May 10 alongside a series of pictures from the photo shoot. "I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right! @womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love."
After giving a shout-out to the teams that worked on the photo shoot, Duff gave a nod to her husband Matthew Koma, joking he's "really excited to troll me somehow so stay tuned." And yes, the musician couldn't resist having a little fun in the comments section.
"Was so bummed when I wasn't available for this cover," he teased, "thanks for filling in for me babe."
In the issue, dubbed the Body issue, Duff spoke about loving the skin she's in. "I'm proud of my body," the Lizzie McGuire alum—who is mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 13 months—told the magazine. "I'm proud that it's produced three children for me. I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position."
When asked when she came to, as the magazine put it, a "calm place with her body," Duff suggested it was after she and Koma welcomed Banks. "I didn't even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]," Duff, who was previously married to Mike Comrie, continued. "So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things—of being settled and realizing that I'm powerful and talented and smart. All mental things."
In addition to taking care of her physical health, the How I Met Your Father star is prioritizing her mental health by attending therapy. "We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can," she said. "We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s--t. But I want to work on the inside. That's the most important part of the system."
All in all, it seems like Duff is living her best life. "I think that at 34 I have just gained a lot of respect for my body," Duff said in a video for Women's Health. "It's taken me all the places I need to go. It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get the more confident I get in my own skin, and my body's been many different shapes and sizes, and I'm really just fascinated by 1) being a woman and 2) all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."