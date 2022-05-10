Hear Tiffany Haddish's Surprising Message for Her Childhood Bully

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Jokes About "New Boyfriend" Jesse Williams

Tiffany Haddish has no time for haters…even the ones from her childhood.

The 43-year-old actress and comedian's new children's book—Layla, the Last Black Unicorn—draws inspiration from her own experiences growing up, including the not-so-nice memories of a childhood bully.

"You know, I get it. You didn't like me growing up, but a lot of people like me now," the comedian told E! News' Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "And you can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, and my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line that's about to come out, and you can keep following and watching all the things that I'm doing and just know, I was right, you was wrong."

At the end of the day, Haddish simply wishes her bully "all the joy and happiness she can handle," saying, "She was obviously an unhappy child. That's why she did what she did to me."